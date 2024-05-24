QU Celebrates World Food Safety Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Human Nutrition at Qatar University (QU) organised a special event to celebrate World Food Safety Day, an annual campaign by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture

Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The event witnessed the participation of a large number of government

agencies and private institutions concerned with food safety. Titled 'Preparing for the Unexpected,' the event emphasised the critical role of preparedness in ensuring food safety as well as QU's ongoing efforts to raise awareness in this regard and the quality of the country's food supply. Representatives from the Ministry

of Public Health (MoPH), the Ministry

of Municipality and Environment, Mazzraty, Widam, Dr Food, and Boecker attended the event, which also saw the first batch of students who completed their sub-specialisation in food safety being honoured.

Dr Shaikha al-Zeyara, environmental health

and food safety advisor at the Food Safety Department, MoPH, stressed the importance of the food safety sub-specialisation programme for Qatar and noted its vital role in providing graduates with the skills needed to ensure public health

and open up career opportunities in ministries, health

institutions, schools, food establishments, agriculture, and more.

Abdulrahman Hamad al-Mana, chairman of the National Agricultural and Animal Production Group Mazzraty, and Saad Mohammed al-Mana, business development manager at Al Mana Group, emphasised the importance of scientific research, social sharing, and promoting health

y food to ensure food safety.

They believe that focusing on scientific research drives innovation, while social sharing fosters awareness and collective accountability. Additionally, their focus on nutritional guidelines helps guide health

y food choices and safeguard food systems.

Amal Essa, senior marketing and communications specialist at Widam Foods, said:“We embrace ongoing collaboration with universities and schools, supporting educational projects in the food industry." Hala Makhoul, food safety manager at Boecker, emphasised the importance of commitment to social responsibility.

The event also saw the announcement of the winners of the Food Safety Video Competition for students majoring in Human Nutrition and Food Safety.

