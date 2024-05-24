Qatar, Trinidad And Tobago Sign Air Services Agreement

(MENAFN
- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Trinidad and Tobago signed an air services agreement yesterday.
The agreement was signed by Minister
of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti and Trinidad and Tobago's Minister
of Works and Transport H E Hon. Rohan Sinanan. The agreement allows the designated airlines
of both contracting parties to operate unlimited and unrestricted traffic rights for both passenger and cargo flights. The pact comes in the context of connecting Qatar with more air services agreements that open airspaces for the national carrier to fly to more destinations around the world.
Following the signing ceremony, the two ministers discussed Qatar-Trinidad and Tobago relations in fields of transport
ation, civil aviation, air transport
ation activities, ports, and ways to further enhance them. The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by Mohammed Faleh Alhajri, in charge of managing Qatar Civil Aviation
Authority, several MoT officials, and the delegation accompanying Minister
Sinanan.
MENAFN24052024000063011010ID1108254650
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.