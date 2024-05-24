Qatar, Trinidad And Tobago Sign Air Services Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Trinidad and Tobago signed an air services agreement yesterday.

The agreement was signed by Minister

of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti and Trinidad and Tobago's Minister

of Works and Transport H E Hon. Rohan Sinanan. The agreement allows the designated airlines

of both contracting parties to operate unlimited and unrestricted traffic rights for both passenger and cargo flights. The pact comes in the context of connecting Qatar with more air services agreements that open airspaces for the national carrier to fly to more destinations around the world.

Following the signing ceremony, the two ministers discussed Qatar-Trinidad and Tobago relations in fields of transport

ation, civil aviation, air transport

ation activities, ports, and ways to further enhance them. The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by Mohammed Faleh Alhajri, in charge of managing Qatar Civil Aviation

Authority, several MoT officials, and the delegation accompanying Minister

Sinanan.