(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh have worked on projects like 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', 'Kill/Dill' and was part of the production team in Ranveer's debut film

'Band Baja Baarat'.

When Parineeti Chopra revealed how Ranveer Singh sat without pants

Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the film

'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

In an old interview, Parineeti described working with Ranveer and shared a shocking incident.

Recalling it, she said that she is used to anything and everyone just sees what appears in the newspaper whereas what we see is happening in real time.

Parineeti said that on the sets, Ranveer would just walk in with his bald head and say 'Acha aaj ka yeh look hai'.



Ranveer is open to anything and he can arrive without pants and sit next to you, and you'll say, "Please, wear something." That occurs every two days. said Parineeti.

"He doesn't mind and removes his pants in public. I was doing an emotional scene and getting my make-up done. When I turned and saw him without pants. He is simply shameless."