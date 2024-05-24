               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

When Parineeti Chopra Revealed How Ranveer Singh Sat Without Pants


5/24/2024 11:19:33 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh have worked on projects like 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', 'Kill/Dill' and was part of the production team in Ranveer's debut film
'Band Baja Baarat'.


When Parineeti Chopra Revealed How Ranveer Singh Sat Without Pants Image

When Parineeti Chopra revealed how Ranveer Singh sat without pants

Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh

Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the film
'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh <a target= film
s" />

Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh have worked on projects like 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', 'Kill/Dill' and was part of the production team in Ranveer's debut film
'Band Baja Baarat'.

Parineeti Chopra on working with Ranveer Singh

In an old interview, Parineeti described working with Ranveer and shared a shocking incident.

Parineeti Chopra on working with Ranveer Singh

Recalling it, she said that she is used to anything and everyone just sees what appears in the newspaper whereas what we see is happening in real time.


When Parineeti Chopra Revealed How Ranveer Singh Sat Without Pants Image

Parineeti said that on the sets, Ranveer would just walk in with his bald head and say 'Acha aaj ka yeh look hai'.


When Parineeti Chopra Revealed How Ranveer Singh Sat Without Pants Image

Ranveer is open to anything and he can arrive without pants and sit next to you, and you'll say, "Please, wear something." That occurs every two days. said Parineeti.


When Parineeti Chopra Revealed How Ranveer Singh Sat Without Pants Image

"He doesn't mind and removes his pants in public. I was doing an emotional scene and getting my make-up done. When I turned and saw him without pants. He is simply shameless."

MENAFN24052024007385015968ID1108254380


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search