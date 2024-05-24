McDonald’s UAE opens a new restaurant in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) • The first McDonald’s UAE branch in Zayed City comes in partnership with Al Dhafra Sports and Cultural Club.

• The new restaurant includes a full suite of services comprising of a Drive-Thru, Self-Ordering Kiosks, McCafé and McDelivery.



McDonald’s UAE has officially opened a new restaurant in Zayed City, Al Dhafra. Developed in partnership with Al Dhafra Sports and Cultural Club, this new restaurant is part of plans to advance the area. The new restaurant in Zayed City, Al Dhafra, further enhances the brand’s Abu Dhabi-based portfolio.



Renowned as the place ‘where the desert meets the sea’, Al Dhafra covers nearly two-thirds of Abu Dhabi, and the new McDonald’s UAE restaurant comes as the first of its kind in the area. In line with the brand's commitment to fostering feel good moments that aim to unite its communities, the upcoming branch offers convenient proximity to customers residing in the Zayed City district, welcoming both visitors and residents to enjoy the McDonald’s experience.



The restaurant is designed to accommodate indoor and outdoor seating area, and it will feature a McCafé alongside a comprehensive range of seamless services, such as Drive-Thru and Self-Ordering Kiosks. Additionally, customers will be able to enjoy the convenience of McDelivery for an optimal ordering experience through the McDonald’s App.



Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald’s UAE spoke on the opening, “We’re thrilled to officially open the doors and welcome customers to our new McDonald’s restaurant in Zayed City, Al Dhafra. In partnership with Al Dhafra Sports and Cultural Club, this new branch reflects our commitment to strengthening the brand's portfolio and fostering closer ties with our community. As our first venture into the area, we have taken the utmost care to ensure it meets the standards of the residents, offering warm hospitality and convenient ordering options.”



Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Chairman of Al Dhafra Sports & Cultural Club added, “We’re pleased to be welcoming the first McDonald’s UAE branch in Zayed City, Al Dhafra. We strive to accelerate the development of the Al Dhafra community through strategic partnerships such as these and understand the importance of working with partners who align with our communities' values. The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi 2030's plan for the future of Al Dhafra region and the commitment to drive the region's development forward.”





