40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 24 (Petra)-- Thousands of people performed Friday prayer at tAl-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military controls on entry to the building.About 40,000 people, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, performed Friday prayer within Al-Aqsa Mosque.According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), several individuals who were ejected from Al-Aqsa Mosque said Friday prayer on Al-Mujahideen Road, close to the Lions' Gate.The occupation forces have tightened their protocols at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entrances to the Old City since the beginning of the comprehensive Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, last October. At times, they have prevented Palestinians from the 1948 territories or citizens of occupied Jerusalem from entering.