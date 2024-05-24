Indian Chemical Factory Explosion Kills 8, Injures 60

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A factory in Thane's Dombiwali near Mumbai, India witnessed a terrifying scene as a fire erupted following a massive blast, trapping several individuals inside.

The blast occurred on Thursday due to a boiler explosion within a chemical factory in MIDC Phase 2, causing havoc and destruction.

Tragically, eight people lost their lives in the explosion, while over 60 sustained injuries, painting a grim picture of the aftermath.

“The incident of a boiler explosion at Amudan Chemical Company in Dombivli MIDC is tragic. Eight people involved in this incident have been rescued. Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed this with the collector and they are reaching the spot within 10 minutes. Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the state said as reported by the NDTV.

Witnesses recounted hearing not just one but three deafening blasts, underscoring the magnitude of the catastrophe.

Responding swiftly, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister announced the successful rescue of eight individuals, with ongoing efforts to save others trapped.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with other officials, personally visited the site to assess the situation and offer support.

