Czech President Petr Pavel Has Minor Injuries In Motorcycle Accident

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Czech President Petr Pavel was injured

while riding a motorcycleand is being treated at the Central Military Hospital inPrague.

The administration of the head of state of the Czech Republicpublished information about this on the "X" social account.

The administration later announced that it would providedetailed information to the public about what happened.

Pavel, a 62-year-old former Czech army

chief and high-level NATOofficial, took office last year and has maintained his hobby ofmotorcycling since then.