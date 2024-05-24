Czech President Petr Pavel Has Minor Injuries In Motorcycle Accident

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Czech President Petr Pavel was injured
while riding a motorcycleand is being treated at the Central Military Hospital inPrague.
The administration of the head of state of the Czech Republicpublished information about this on the "X" social account.
The administration later announced that it would providedetailed information to the public about what happened.
Pavel, a 62-year-old former Czech army
chief and high-level NATOofficial, took office last year and has maintained his hobby ofmotorcycling since then.
MENAFN24052024000195011045ID1108252793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.