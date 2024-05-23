Norway Tightens Entry Restrictions For Russian Citizens

(MENAFN- IANS) Oslo, May 24 (IANS) The Norwegian government

has announced further restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into Norway, effective from May 29.

The move is aimed at curbing non-essential travel, particularly for tourism

purposes, the Norwegian government

said on Thursday in a press statement.

The initial restrictions on visa issuance to Russian citizens were implemented in the spring of 2022. Since then, tourist

visas have largely been denied, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, Russian citizens will still be allowed entry if they are visiting close family members residing in Norway.

Additionally, those coming for work or study in Norway or other Schengen countries will not be affected by the new rules.