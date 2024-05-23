Norway Tightens Entry Restrictions For Russian Citizens

(MENAFN- IANS) Oslo, May 24 (IANS) The Norwegian government
has announced further restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into Norway, effective from May 29.
The move is aimed at curbing non-essential travel, particularly for tourism
purposes, the Norwegian government
said on Thursday in a press statement.
The initial restrictions on visa issuance to Russian citizens were implemented in the spring of 2022. Since then, tourist
visas have largely been denied, Xinhua news agency reported.
However, Russian citizens will still be allowed entry if they are visiting close family members residing in Norway.
Additionally, those coming for work or study in Norway or other Schengen countries will not be affected by the new rules.
MENAFN23052024000231011071ID1108252372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.