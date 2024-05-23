At Least 24 Killed By Israeli Army In Northern, Central Gaza Overnight, Including 10 Children

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 24 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 24 people were killed overnight, when the Israeli army
targeted two houses in northern and central Gaza.
A total of 16 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed and a number of others injured
after the Israeli army
shelled a house in the center of Gaza City on Wednesday night.
At dawn yesterday, the forces targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least eight.
The Israeli regime's Defence Forces said in a statement that, its operational activities, targeting“terrorists,” including children and women, would continue throughout the Gaza Strip.– NNN-WAFA
