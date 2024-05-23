               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

At Least 24 Killed By Israeli Army In Northern, Central Gaza Overnight, Including 10 Children


5/23/2024 8:12:55 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 24 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 24 people were killed overnight, when the Israeli army
targeted two houses in northern and central Gaza.

A total of 16 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed and a number of others injured
after the Israeli army
shelled a house in the center of Gaza City on Wednesday night.

At dawn yesterday, the forces targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least eight.

The Israeli regime's Defence Forces said in a statement that, its operational activities, targeting“terrorists,” including children and women, would continue throughout the Gaza Strip.– NNN-WAFA

MENAFN23052024000200011047ID1108252362


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search