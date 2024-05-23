Kuwait's Al-Omar Meets Chinese Official On Commercial Coop

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister

of Commerce and Industry and Minister

of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar discussed with vice chairman of the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) the prospects of promoting commercial cooperation.

The meeting took place on Thursday following the minister's participation in the China-GCC Forum on Investment and Industrial Cooperation in Xiamen city, Fujian province, southeast China, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry

of Commerce and Industry.

Both sides commended the growing economic relations between Kuwait and China which gained momentum from the visit to China by HisHighness

the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

in last September.

During the visit, HisHighness

the Amir met Chinese President Xi Jinping and both countries signed a number of MoUs on mega development projects.

Al-Omar told the Chinese official that Kuwait attaches great importance to the implementation of the documents which were endorsed by the competent agencies in both countries, the statement added. (end)

