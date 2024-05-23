Turkish Armed Forces Receives Longest-Range Radar Made By ASELSAN

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Turkiye's longest-range radar, the ALP 300-G, has been deliveredto the Turkish Armed Forces, Azernews reports.

A highly strategic product developed domestically by theMilitary Electronics

Industry (ASELSAN). The delivery ceremony forthe 'Portable Early Warning Radar System,' Turkey's longest-rangeradar, was held at the ASELSAN Golbashı Facilities. Haluk Gorgun,the Presidency of Defence Industries Chairman, emphasised thesignificance of the Portable Early Warning Radar System, which hasentered the Turkish Armed Forces inventory, stating it as a highlystrategic product.

ASELSAN organised a ceremony at its Golbashı Facilities for thefirst delivery of the early warning radar systems, the country'slongest-range radar, developed domestically and nationally for theTurkish Armed Forces.

Gorgun highlighted the importance of radar systems in terms ofbattlefield and border security, stating that they have beenworking in the radar field for nearly 30 years.

Gorgun mentioned that they have conducted studies to developradar systems, especially for aerial reconnaissance, surveillance,border surveillance, naval platform

s, air defence systems, missilesystems, search and surveillance, fire control, tracking, andweapon detection, with new technologies to make the countrysuperior. "The Portable Early Warning Radar Systems delivered arehighly strategic products. There is a distinct satisfaction in thedomestic and national production and its entry into the inventory,"he said.

Gorgun drew attention to the fact that all early warning radarsystem product groups developed by ASELSAN for the Turkish ArmedForces have been named ALP, stating that the delivered radar isalso referred to as ALP 300-G. Görgün emphasised that this radarsystem is capable of about 500 digital communications and canprocess the content of 81 DVDs per second.

Gorgun pointed out that about 40 different radar exports havebeen made to approximately 10 different countries, stating, "In theworld, there are very different radars in use in Italy, France, andthe United States. The ALP 300-G we delivered today is superior toall of them in terms of resolution, range, and accuracy. This radarhas active electronic scanning capability and operates statically ALP 300-G radar has the ability to transmit and receive signalsin over 4,000 directions. While operating statically, it canperform the remaining operations in case of a malfunction in amodule. In addition to these advantages, compared to rotatingradars, our radar can receive reflections without waiting for thecompletion of a period. Moreover, it can send a verification signalto achieve greater accuracy."

Gorgun indicated that over 435,000 lines of code were used inthe radar, saying, "We have nearly 20 patents in the development ofthis radar. Our radar can also be set up in 30 minutes. It providesuninterrupted communication by sending a radio link for remoteaccess."

Gorgun emphasised that 436 companies contributed to the radarproject, saying, "The radar is very resistant to a wide range ofelectronic warfare. One of the advantages is that, with ourtechnological dominance, technological support can be provided veryquickly whenever needed. Quick responses can be given in thedevelopment of the next generation of members."

"We have passed an important stage in our early warning and airdefence radar family with the ALP 300-G," said Ahmet Akyol, GeneralManager of ASELSAN, drawing attention to the many significantsuccesses ASELSAN has achieved in the radar field in recentyears.

"We have gained design and production capabilities in allfrequency bands. We completed our naval platform

radar family withCenk and Akrep, which entered the inventory in 2023. With the ALP300-G and the low-altitude radar that will enter the inventory thisyear, we have passed an important stage in our early warning andair defence radar family. With our AESA Nose Radar Murad, which hasbrought us to the top rank in the radar league, we have become oneof the very few countries that can develop airborne radar," Akyolsaid.

Akyol emphasised that ASELSAN has become capable of meeting allof Turkey's fundamental needs in the radar field domestically,stating that they are preparing for future technologies andcontinuing R&D studies to develop Quantum radar with TOBBUniversity and Gebze Technical University.

Akyol pointed out that the design and production of GAN chipsused in AESA radars and all sub-components are carried out atASELSAN, stating that they have nationalized the gallium nitratetransistors used in these chips at Aselsan Bilkent Micronano, acompany established with Bilkent University.

Stating that they aim to make ASELSAN one of the world's largest30 defence industry

companies by 2030, Akyol said that whilepursuing this goal, they have adopted the vision of producing thebest products in the field, developing game-changing technologies,and focusing on export-oriented growth.