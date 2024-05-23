King, Crown Prince Bid Farewell To Oman Sultan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 23 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday bid farewell to Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at the conclusion of a two-day state visit to Jordan.
Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, the escort of honour to Sultan Haitham, and Prince Hashim bin Al Hussein, and HisHighness
Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, Chief Royal Councilor at the Royal Hashemite Court, as well as senior officials, Jordan's ambassador to Oman, and Oman's ambassador to Jordan were present to bid the sultan farewell at Marka Airport.
MENAFN23052024000117011021ID1108251094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.