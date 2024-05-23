Qatar Chamber Reviews Co-Operation With ILO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri recently held a meeting with Ruba Jaradat, regional director for Arab States at the International Labour Organisation (ILO), in the presence of Max Tunon, head of the ILO Office in Doha.

Also present at the meeting were Abdul Aziz al-Kuwari, director of the Legal Affairs Department at Qatar Chamber; Alanoud al-Mohannadi, director of Member Affair Department; and Mohamed Saad al-Mohannadi, director of General Manager Office.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between their entities for the benefit of the Qatari business community and the private sector. They also discussed the possibility of enhancing collaboration in various fields, such as labour, research, and training.

Al-Mansouri said the chamber welcomes the strengthening of cooperation with the ILO, lauding its role in in labour-related issues. He highlighted several areas of potential co-operation between the chamber and the ILO.

He said Qatar has successfully developed legislation and laws related to labour, emphasising its commitment to providing an appropriate and safe work environment.

Jaradat lauded the close cooperation between the ILO and Qatar Chamber, highlighting the chamber's participation in various conferences and meetings held by the ILO.

She further emphasised the ILO's interest in promoting cooperation and exchanging expertise with the chamber in the fields of research and studies.

