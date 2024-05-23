Shah Rukh Khan's Health MASSIVE Update: Pooja Dadlani Informs THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan had been hospitalized at Ahmedabad yesterday after suffering from Dehydration as reported. Now, today his Manager Pooja Dadlani has shared an important update on King Khan's health

. Read to find out

Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager has shared an important update about his health

with fans. Here's what she said

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD hospital at Ahmedabad due to severe dehydration owing to extreme heat

In the morning, Juhi Chawla informed that Shah Rukh Khan's condition is improving and he wishes to attend the IPL final supporting his team KKR at Cheepauk

Several fans took to social media to inquire about the health

of their beloved star extending good wishes, and wishing him to be back to his health

soon

Pooja Dadlani has shared an update on Twitter which read, ''To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern''

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to start shooting for 'King' later this year which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan

After delivering 3 blockbuster hits last year with 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', Shah Rukh Khan took a break of some months to concentrate on his IPL team KKR