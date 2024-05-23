               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
World Turtle Day 2024: 7 Most Common Varieties Of The Animal


5/23/2024 2:01:15 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Turtles, fascinating reptiles with ancient origins, inhabit diverse environments ranging from oceans to freshwater bodies and terrestrial landscapes. This article explores seven common turtle varieties, highlighting their unique characteristics, habitats, and ecological roles. Each species, from the migratory leatherback to the resilient box turtle, contributes significantly to biodiversity and ecosystem balance

Green Sea Turtle (Chelonia mydas)

Known for their large size and smooth, teardrop-shaped shell, green sea turtles are found in tropical and subtropical waters

Leatherback Sea Turtle (Dermochelys coriacea)

The largest of all sea turtles, leatherbacks have a distinctive leathery shell instead of a hard carapace. They are highly migratory

Eastern Box Turtle (Terrapene carolina carolina)

Native to the eastern United States, these terrestrial turtles have a high-domed shell with bright yellow or orange patterns

Red-Eared Slider (Trachemys scripta elegans)

Popular in the pet trade, red-eared sliders are easily recognizable by the red stripe behind each eye. They are semi-aquatic

Loggerhead Sea Turtle (Caretta caretta)

Named for their large heads, loggerheads are found in temperate and tropical waters. They have a strong, broad shell and powerful jaws

Common Snapping Turtle (Chelydra serpentina)

These freshwater turtles are known for their aggressive nature and powerful bite. They have a rough, ridged shell

Hawksbill Sea Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata)

Recognizable by their sharp, curved beak and beautifully patterned shell, hawksbills inhabit coral reefs in tropical oceans

