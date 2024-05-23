World Turtle Day 2024: 7 most common varieties of the animal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Turtles, fascinating reptiles with ancient origins, inhabit diverse environments ranging from oceans to freshwater bodies and terrestrial landscapes. This article explores seven common turtle varieties, highlighting their unique characteristics, habitats, and ecological roles. Each species, from the migratory leatherback to the resilient box turtle, contributes significantly to biodiversity and ecosystem balance

Known for their large size and smooth, teardrop-shaped shell, green sea turtles are found in tropical and subtropical waters

The largest of all sea turtles, leatherbacks have a distinctive leathery shell instead of a hard carapace. They are highly migratory

Native to the eastern United States, these terrestrial turtles have a high-domed shell with bright yellow or orange patterns

Popular in the pet trade, red-eared sliders are easily recognizable by the red stripe behind each eye. They are semi-aquatic

Named for their large heads, loggerheads are found in temperate and tropical waters. They have a strong, broad shell and powerful jaws

These freshwater turtles are known for their aggressive nature and powerful bite. They have a rough, ridged shell

Recognizable by their sharp, curved beak and beautifully patterned shell, hawksbills inhabit coral reefs in tropical oceans