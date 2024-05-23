Kerala: Heavy Rainfall In May Makes Up For Summer Shortfall

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains in May have compensated for the shortfall in summer rainfall earlier this year. February, March, and April saw a significant decrease in rainfall, leading to drought-like conditions and record-high temperatures in the state. However, since the first week of May, the state has experienced heavy rainfall. From March 1 to May 22, the state has received 272.9 mm of rain, nearly meeting the expected 273 mm. Over 90 percent of this rainfall occurred in May.

At the end of April, the state faced a rainfall deficit of 62 percent. However, heavy rains in May have helped to mitigate this shortfall. Districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kannur, and Thrissur received more than normal rainfall, while Idukki district experienced a 34 percent deficit. Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram met their seasonal rainfall targets. So far in May, the state has received 220.3 mm of rain, with 66 percent of this being excess rainfall. Thiruvananthapuram (325 mm) and Pathanamthitta (294 mm) recorded the highest rainfall.

Heavy rains on Wednesday (May 22) night led to water entering the Kozhikode Medical College building, specifically inundating the IMCH (Institute of Maternal and Child Health) ward. Employees reported that this was the first time in fifty years that water had entered the building. The ground floor of the IMCH was completely flooded, prompting the relocation of children in certain wards. Later, the water was pumped out using three motor pumps. Hospital staff were engaged in cleaning work throughout the night.

Several parts of Kochi city, including the tech hub Infopark and its premises at Kakkanad, experienced heavy waterlogging on Thursday. Two-wheelers parked along the roads and at least 20 houses in Kalamassery and its suburbs were inundated. Waterlogging was also reported in Vytilla, MG Road, Kadavanthra, South Chittur, and the KSRTC bus stand.