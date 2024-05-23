Woman Sits In Pothole To Flag Poor Condition Of Roads In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 23 (IANS) In a unique protest to highlight the poor condition of roads in the city, a woman in Hyderabad sat in a pothole filled with muddy water on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Anandnagar Colony in Nagole, staged the protest on Thursday to draw the attention of the municipal authorities to the problems faced by the people due to potholes on the road.

Vexed with the failure of the municipal authorities to respond to her pleas to fill the potholes, the woman sat in a pothole filled with muddy water.

The woman claimed that her children suffered injuries after falling into potholes, adding that the stretch from Nagole to Uppal has as many as 30 potholes.

“Where is our road tax and municipal tax,” read a placard she was holding.

A couple of residents from the area also joined her in highlighting the problem.

She said instead of silently suffering, people should join her in the protest.

She also said that her repeated requests to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to fill the potholes failed to yield any response.

Later, a couple of traffic police officers persuaded the woman to end her protest.

She told mediapersons later that the local corporator facilitated a telephonic conversation between her and the municipal commissioner, who told her that a budget has been allocated (to resolve the issue).

She, however, said that no deadline was given to solve the problem.