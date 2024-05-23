EVM Smashing Case: Absconding Andhra MLA Moves HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, May 23 (IANS) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, whom the police are searching after he was caught on camera smashing an EVM inside a polling booth in Andhra Pradesh, has approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail.

The MLA from Macherla Assembly constituency in Palnadu district filed a petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court through his lawyer.

Ramakrishna Reddy is the accused No. 1 in the case registered by the police after a video

of him smashing the EVM went viral

two days ago.

The incident occurred at a polling booth in Macherla on May 13 during the simultaneous polling for the Assembly and Lok Sabha in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, at least eight police teams continued their search for the ruling party MLA for a second day on Thursday after the Election Commission of India ordered his immediate arrest.

On Wednesday, the police found a couple of vehicles part of the MLA's convoy near Hyderabad. The MLA's driver and security guard have been detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer, M.K. Meena, has ordered the suspension of the polling officer and assistant polling officer of the booth where the MLA smashed the EVM for failing to provide information about the incident.

Ramakrishna Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Macherla as a YSRCP candidate for a fifth consecutive term, has been booked by the police under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, 1984.

According to Meena, under these sections, the MLA could be jailed for up to seven years.

He also said the case was initially registered against unknown persons, but after going through the video

footage, the MLA has been named as the main accused.

The CEO said the police went to Hyderabad on the night of May 21 and raided the house of the accused, but he was not found there.

Ramakrishna Reddy had allegedly fled from Macherla while he was under house arrest, and was reportedly staying in Hyderabad since then.

In the video

that went viral

on May 21, he could be seen walking into a polling booth and smashing an EVM to the ground.