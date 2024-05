Prime Minister Meets With Saudi Industry Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 23 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh hosted the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Khorayef, and his delegation at the Prime Ministry on Thursday.During the meeting, Khasawneh and Khorayef emphasized the deep ties, underscored by the attention of His Majesty King Abdullah II, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They reiterated their commitment to expanding cooperation channels to serve their nations' interests.Khasawneh highlighted the shared commitment to enhancing collaboration, particularly in industry , investment, and energy sectors, underscoring the potential for mutual benefits in mining , value-added industries, and clean energy.The Saudi Minister expressed Saudi Arabia's eagerness to explore opportunities for cooperation, praising Jordan's mining expertise and economic modernization initiatives, which foster an investment-friendly environment conducive to industrial growth.

