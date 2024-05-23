Reverse Circular On Muslim Quota: BJP To K’Taka Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) The BJP has demanded that the Karnataka government

withdraw its circular through which 27 Muslim sub-castes were added to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) list.

MG Mahesh, state BJP Spokesperson told reporters on Thursday that by issuing this circular the rights of Hindu OBCs were being taken away.

“CM Siddaramaiah's government

added 27 Muslim communities to the 2A Category under which OBCs get reservations, a month ago. This is the politics of appeasement,” he maintained.

“The Muslims have reservations under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. Will it not be an injustice to Hindu OBCs who get 27 per cent of the reservation?” he questioned.

Mahesh further stated that the Kolkata High Court had given a verdict in this regard, clearly stating that such steps were wrong.

“CM Siddaramaiah has taken a step similar to this in Karnataka. The OBC list in Karnataka comprised 108 various communities, among which two were Muslim. They were categorised on the basis of their work,” he stated.

“Since the days of the Miller Commission set up in 1919 to the present day, it has been opined that Muslims can't be brought under the OBC category. Despite this, 27 different communities of Muslims have been added to the OBC list,” Mahesh said.

“Prime Minister

Narendra Modi had stated that adding 27 Muslim communities to the OBC list was anti-constitutional. The Kolkata High Court had also given a verdict in support of his statement. The court has also stated that reservations should not be given on the basis of religion,” Mahesh stated.