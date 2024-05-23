Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar Fever Is On: The Title Track of Ishq Vishk Rebound Out Now!

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22 May 2024: The official season of love has begun! The recent teaser release of Ishq Vishk Rebound, has sent waves of excitement through the audience especially as it gave a glimpse of the iconic Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar song. So, the wait is finally over! Today, the makers launched the title track song exactly a month away from the film’s release on 21st June in theatres.



Kickstarting with the first event in Mumbai, Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal danced and taught the hook-step to all media

personnel and friends who all came to cheer them on.



Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by none other than Sonu Nigam with Nikhita Gandhi featuring Mellow D. As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hookstep previously conceptualised by Ahmed Khan.



Since Sonu Nigam is currently touring, he sent a special message for the team sending them all his love and wishing them luck. In his absence, Rochak Kohli surprised the media

and sung the song live with Nikhita Gandhi and Mellow D for the media

and fans present.



Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the film's story revolves around modern love, relationships and friendships.

Tips Films Presents, ‘ISHQ VISHK REBOUND’, Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani, directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, In theatres on 21st June 2024.







MENAFN23052024005232011781ID1108249283