STAR SPORTS' ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP PROMO CELEBRATES INDIA'S BIGGEST LOVE – CRICKET WORLD CUP

that expresses the deep-rooted love for cricket and the World Cup in the hearts of millions of Indians.



In 2007, the country saw the beautiful ICC T20 World Cup trophy and fell in love with it at first sight. From the six sixes by Yuvraj Singh to Sreesanth’s catch in the final, this love affair has seen many beautiful moments. In 2022, the whole world witnessed the passion of this love, when Kohli made the comeback of the century against Pakistan.



As a new chapter in this love story is approaching – the promo film

showcases how the love for this great prize captures the Indian imagination. The film

encapsulates the essence of ardent devotion, depicting everyday individuals, from young children to seasoned veterans, enthusiastically honing their cricketing skills. Whether it's swinging an invisible bat, perfecting bowling run-ups, or practicing fielding drills, the film

portrays the indelible bond between the nation and its favorite pastime, and how the excitement is peaking as the ICC T20 World Cup approaches.



Speaking on the promo- film

, Vikram Passi, Head - Marketing, Disney Star said, “Cricket is far beyond a sport in India & the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is its biggest celebration .The “Air Cricket” campaign is a celebration of the culture of Cricket, which pervades our lives whenever a tournament of stature is being played. The campaign is an invocation of the subconscious love for Cricket which every fan feels and demonstrates it by instinctively indulging in gestures inspired by the game. Fans of all kinds have at one point or the other, indulged in “Air Cricket”, at times consciously, to celebrate a WOW moment and at times, inadvertently, in their daily activities as a sub-conscious reflex. This bolsters the relatability & memorability of the campaign and sets up the ICC T20 World Cup as India’s greatest love.”



With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 set to commence on June 2nd, Star Sports invites cricket enthusiasts from every corner of India to join in the excitement and cheer for Team India as they aim to bring the T20 Cricket World Cup back home. India finds itself placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA. Their journey kicks off with a match against Ireland in New York on June 5, followed by a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan four days later at the same venue. Co-hosts USA will face India on June 12 in New York, and India will conclude their group stage fixtures with a match against Canada on June 15. Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, with matches scheduled to start at 8.00 pm IST.

Do not miss the action-packed ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE & Exclusive on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd June, 2024 onwards









