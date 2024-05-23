Turkey’s main stock opens Thursday’s session 0.29 percent lower

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Turkish benchmark stock index commenced trading at 10,868.11 points, exhibiting a modest decline of 0.29 percent or 31.18 points compared to the previous closing level. Just a day earlier, at the close of midweek trading, the BIST 100 index had managed to eke out a slight gain of 0.04 percent, to reach a historic high close of 10,899.28 points. This notable achievement was accompanied by a robust daily transaction volume totaling 127.6 billion liras (equivalent to approximately USD3.95 billion).



In the currency markets, the exchange rates between the US dollar and the Turkish lira (USD/TRY) stood at 32.2085, while the euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate was recorded at 34.9730. Meanwhile, the British pound against the Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) was valued at 40.9870. These currency exchange rates play a significant role in shaping investor sentiment and influencing market dynamics.



Moreover, the price of gold per ounce was reported at USD2,357.27, indicating fluctuations in the precious metals market. Additionally, the barrel price of Brent crude oil hovered around USD81.60, reflecting ongoing volatility in the energy sector. These key commodity prices often serve as barometers of global economic trends and geopolitical developments, thereby impacting investor decisions and market movements.

