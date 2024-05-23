Mastercard Launches Campaign Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Mastercard on May 21 launched a 'Spend and Win' campaign, titled "Stunning Sydney" ahead of Eid al-Adha.

The campaign will run from May 21 to June 30, 2024, according to a press release.

"The Spend and Win campaign 2024 is designed to deliver just that while providing Mastercard cardholders an added incentive to use digital payments and avail exciting prizes during their festive shopping," said Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country manager of Bangladesh, Mastercard.

It will provide Mastercard cardholders with a chance to win attractive prizes, including a luxurious couple's tour to Sydney, along with gift vouchers.

During the campaign, Mastercard cardholders who complete four domestic or international transactions worth BDT 1,000 (USD 25) will be awarded points.

"It will also ensure that they enjoy seamless and highly secure payments within the country and while traveling overseas," added the Country Manager.

The winners will be determined based on the number of points at the end of the campaign.

The cardholder with the most points will win a trip to Sydney while the next 50 will receive gift vouchers for travel, electronics and lifestyle products from leading merchants in Bangladesh.

A total of 18 leading financial institutions in the country, including banks and non-bank financial institutions, will be partnering in the campaign.

T