Austin, Gallant discuss pressing issues in Gaza

(MENAFN) United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently had a phone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss pressing issues in Gaza, focusing on the critical need for a coordinated approach to manage humanitarian and military activities. According to a Pentagon statement released on Thursday, Austin reaffirmed the strong support of the United States for Israel while stressing the urgency of enhancing humanitarian aid to Gaza through all accessible border crossings.



In their dialogue, Austin voiced the United States' firm objections to the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor's request to issue arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. He highlighted the importance of improving humanitarian assistance in Gaza and called for creating a reliable mechanism to prevent clashes between humanitarian efforts and military operations within the territory.



Both leaders concurred on the necessity of defeating Hamas and the immediate release of all hostages. They explored methods to dismantle Hamas' presence in Palestinian Rafah, emphasizing the need to minimize civilian casualties in the process.



MENAFN23052024000045015687ID1108248425