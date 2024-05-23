Maldives Minister Urges Global Partnerships For Peace

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Homeland Security and Technology of Maldives, H E Ali Ihusaan emphasising the importance of global partnerships for sustainable development and conflict resolution, lauded the role played by Qatar in negotiations and diplomacy.

Ihusaan delivered high level remarks yesterday at the Global Security Forum also termed Qatar as a“key player” playing a significant role to establish global peace.

“Global partnerships are essential for advancing sustainable development and addressing the root causes of conflicts by promoting inclusive growth, equitable access to resources and respect for human rights, we can create a more just and stable world for future generations,” he said.

“Qatar stands as a beacon of diplomacy, dialogue and stability, playing a pivotal role in advancing global peace and security,” he added.

Ihusaan also elaborated that despite the small size, Qatar's strategic location, progressive foreign policy and commitment to mediation have positioned it as a key player on the world stage. Its significance for global peace lies in this unwavering dedication to promoting modern peace worldwide.

“Through initiatives such as Doha Forum and its mediation efforts in various regional conflicts, Qatar has demonstrated commitment to fostering understanding, cooperation and reconciliation among nations as we strive for a more peaceful and prosperous world. Let us recognize and appreciate. Let us voice our contribution to global peace. Let us continue to support and strengthen partnerships with Qatar and other nations committed to dialogue, cooperation and peacebuilding,” he said.

“As we confront the daunting challenges of the 21st century, let us reaffirm our commitment to global partnerships for World Peace,” he added.

Shifting the attention to the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip Ihusaan said that Maldives is committed to peace and justice and, therefore cannot remain indifferent to the suffering and injustice inflicted upon the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire in Gaza and the areas around it for years.

“I call upon Israel to immediately stop his ongoing military operations in Gaza and find a solution where the rights and land supper scene is respected. We, the international community, cannot and should not allow this to take its course as the issue has not found its way to a solution over decades and hoping it would is simply wishful thinking,” he said.

Ihusaan also describe how pressing issues like international terrorism, and cyber security threats are posing challenges to Maldives.

“We are not immune to today's reality of global security threats. As we all know, terrorism strikes at the heart of communities shattering lives and destabilizing societies in the Maldives. The impact of terrorism would be devastating. Terrorist incidents can deter tourists and cripple our economy while depriving,” he said.

The three-day Global Security Forum held under the theme Strategic Competition: The Complexity of Interdependence concluded yesterday. Over the three days, it featured several discussions address today's global security challenges within the context of strategic competition while assessing both risks and opportunities that result from complex interdependence.