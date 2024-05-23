Shantanu Says He Wanted To Attend Cannes For His Work - And That's How It Happened

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) The poster of Shantanu Maheshwari's upcoming film

'Love in Vietnam' was unveiled on Thursday at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who made his debut at the prestigious event, shared that he had always dreamed of attending Cannes for his work.

Shantanu said: "It feels amazing. I never thought I would get a chance to witness this festival. I am loving every bit of it. The best part is that I'm here for the poster launch of my film

, 'Love in Vietnam', which feels great."

"I had this dream that if I ever attended Cannes, I wanted to be there for my work, and that's how it happened. I hope that someday my movie premieres here and we win some awards. One thing I have learned being here is to never say never!" concluded Shantanu.

Shantanu was recently seen in 'Campus Beats' and the fantasy fiction show 'Tooth Pari'.

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, 'Love in Vietnam' is produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur under the banners of Blue Lotus Creatives, Rahhat Kazmi Film Studios, Innovations India, and Lensglare Entertainment.

It is co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills, and Dalat, with associate producer Vikas Sharma.