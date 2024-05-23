Global Market Sees Decline In Azerbaijani Oil Prices

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijani oil has dropped on the global market, Azernews reports.

The cost of a single barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil hasdeclined by $0.69 or 0.82 percent, settling at $83.54.

It's worth mentioning that the lowest recorded price for "AzeriLight" oil was on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest wasreached in July 2008, hitting $149.66.

The recent decrease in the price of Azerbaijani oil could beinfluenced by various factors, such as changes in global demand,geopolitical tensions, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, anddecisions made by major oil-producing countries regardingproduction levels.