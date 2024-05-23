Eid Al-Adha At Bawabat Al Sharq Mall: Mark Your Calendars For Great Family Fun & Big Wins!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Abu Dhabi, UAE: One corner after another, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is dressing up for Eid Al-Adha and getting ready to welcome thousands of families looking to spend unforgettable times with loved ones.

The Eid journey at the Mall is exceptionally rewarding this year, with cheerful surprises awaiting visitors from the second they step into their favorite gate, till the minute they leave. A brightly decorated faade greets them in, with more festive decoration creating joyful Eid vibes across the Mall's floors inside.

The next surprise was especially planned for shopping lovers. Starting May 24th and until June 23rd, 2024, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will be rolling out the 'Shop & Win Your Eidiyyah' campaign with AED 100,000 worth of gift vouchers to be split equally amongst 5 winners. With every purchase of AED 100 from any store at the Mall, shoppers get a new chance at the Raffle Draw that will be held on June 24th, 2024. The five winners will receive AED 20,000 worth of gift vouchers each, giving them the perfect opportunity to indulge in new collections, while pampering loved ones with endless choices for every taste.

On the Ground Floor, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is unleashing the fun from June 14th till June 23rd, 2024, between 4:00pm and 10:00pm. Visitors of all ages are invited to participate in three interactive games at different locations, including: Ring the Lost Sheep, Feed the Sheep, and Buzzwire. With every successful participation, players get to collect special gifts that will brighten up their Eid Al-Adha celebration. Over the same period, a kids' area will be set out on the First Floor with face painting, arts and crafts activities that will draw smiles on little ones' faces.

Finally, and since Eid Al-Adha is never complete without a Eid feast, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall offers a wide variety of culinary experiences from around the world for family members and friends to savor together, complemented by delightful beverages, sweets, and snacks found across the Mall.

Whether you're celebrating Eid Al-Adha in Abu Dhabi or traveling, make sure to make a stop at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall first for an authentic, fun and rewarding experience with everyone you love. Shop, play, eat, win and turn moments into cherished memories, all under one roof.