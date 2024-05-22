Karwa Conducts Institutional Risk Management Training

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In collaboration with the State Audit Bureau of Qatar, Mowasalat (Karwa) has successfully conducted a comprehensive training session on Institutional Risk Management. The event, attended by employees from all departments, was led by Sheikh Sultan bin Naif al-Thani, director of the Risk and Quality Assurance Department at the State Audit Bureau.

The training, according to a statement from Mowasalat, was designed to enhance risk management practices across various sectors in Qatar. It focused on identifying and analysing the key risks that could potentially limit the achievement of national economic strategies aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

“We must be vigilant and alert to a range of risks that could potentially limit the achievement of the country's ambitions. It's essential that we proactively manage these risks to ensure our continued growth and stability,” Sheikh Sultan al-Thani said.

Jassim al-Khayat, chief risk officer at Mowasalat (Karwa), emphasised the importance of the session, stating effective risk management is not just a regulatory requirement, but a strategic tool that helps us safeguard assets and ensure the continuity and thriving of operations. "The insights shared are invaluable for the advancement of risk management practices within our organisation," al-Khayat noted.

The training underscored the critical role of collaboration between governmental agencies and public entities in enhancing risk management frameworks. Such partnerships are vital for aligning risk management strategies with national goals ensuring the well-being and prosperity of Qatar and its citizens.

