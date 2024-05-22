IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Secure Comfortable 8-Wicket Victory Over RCB In The Eliminator

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Rajasthan Royals upheld their IPL momentum by defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator, securing a comfortable victory with 4 wickets and 6 balls to spare.

Opting to field first due to the dew, Sanju Samson's decision paid off as Rajasthan's bowlers restricted RCB to 172/8, their lowest first innings total this season. Virat Kohli led the scoring with 33 runs, while Avesh Khan and R Ashwin collectively took five wickets.

The Royals' batting commenced strongly, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 off 30) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore forming a solid 46-run opening partnership. However, Lockie Ferguson quickly made an impact, dismissing Kohler-Cadmore in his debut over. RR strolled towards victory in the end and made the chase look very comfortable.

RCB supporters find themselves in familiar disappointment once more. Despite several resurrections akin to their season's narrative, their lacklustre fielding early on proved costly. Chasing a modest target of 173, Rajasthan began steadily with Kohler-Cadmore and Jaiswal both making promising starts. Despite losing Kohler-Cadmore, Samson and Jaiswal built a partnership, steering RR towards victory.

However, an inspired performance by Cam Green, along with an unnecessary stumping of Samson and a dynamic run-out by Virat Kohli, injected excitement into the game. With 58 runs needed from the final six overs, Riyan Parag showcased his mettle, contributing significantly to what has been a breakthrough season for him. Despite losing both set batsmen, the equation narrowed to a run-a-ball, and Rovman Powell sealed the deal with finesse.

