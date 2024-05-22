Rajasthan Knock Bengaluru And Kohli Out Of IPL 2024

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 10:17 PM
Virat Kohli suffered fresh failure as Royal Challengers Bengaluru got knocked out of the Indian Premier League after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.
Rajasthan restricted Bengaluru to 172-8, a total they overhauled with six balls to spare in the do-or-die play-off at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Bengaluru and Kohli extend their wait for a first IPL title. Rajasthan will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last playoff on Friday to decide Kokata Knight Riders' opponent in the final on May 26.
