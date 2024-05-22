Swiss Firm Launches GRC Software Designed For MENA Region

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Worldwide en

Besfort Kuqi, Co-Founder and CEO of Swiss GRC and Rajeev Dutt, GM, MEA & APAC Swiss GRC at the launch in Dubai.

d-user spending on security and risk management is expected to total around $215 billion this year, an increase of 14.3 per cent from 2023, according to Gartner research.

To cash in on this expanding market, Swiss GRC, a leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, has launched its flagship product, the GRC Toolbox, in the Middle East. Tailored to the region's unique needs, this move is part of Swiss GRC's strategic expansion, with a new branch and operational office in Dubai Internet City.

Swiss GRC's local data center offers on-premise and cloud deployment options. The GRC Toolbox, fully available in Arabic, provides configuration-powered customization for quick implementation.

To support its regional operations, Swiss GRC has invested in a local entity and local data center in the UAE, ensuring compliance with operational requirements.

Understanding the Middle East market and complex regulatory landscape Swiss GRC is well-positioned to serve the region effectively. The company already boasts a customer base across the Middle East, addressing unique challenges with local data residency, crucial for both government entities and the private sector.

Looking ahead to 2024, Swiss GRC plans significant investments in the MENA region. These include developing and launching the complete GRC Toolbox in Arabic, training channel partners, engaging in marketing initiatives, and expanding its workforce in the Dubai office.

“We are very excited to offer our services in the Middle East region,” said Besfort Kuqi, Co-Founder and CEO of Swiss GRC.“Our solutions are tailored to this region, and the GRC Toolbox is a testament to that, being the GRC software fully in Arabic designed specifically for MENA brands.”

Rajeev, General Manager, MENA & APAC, added,“The Middle East has a complex regulatory landscape, and we believe Swiss GRC can help entities navigate it safely. This expansion comes at the right time, and we are looking forward to establishing a strong base in the region.”