               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon Arrives In Azerbaijan On State Visit


5/22/2024 3:12:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 22, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan EmomaliRahmon paid a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that an honor guard was linedup in honor of the great guest at the Heydar Aliyev InternationalAirport, where the national flags of both countries wereflying.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon waswelcomed by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign AffairsSamir Sharifov, and other officials.

MENAFN22052024000195011045ID1108246621


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search