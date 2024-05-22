Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon Arrives In Azerbaijan On State Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 22, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan EmomaliRahmon paid a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that an honor guard was linedup in honor of the great guest at the Heydar Aliyev InternationalAirport, where the national flags of both countries wereflying.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon waswelcomed by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign AffairsSamir Sharifov, and other officials.