Amir Cup: Huge Demand For Tickets As Education City Stadium Gears Up For Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha: As organisers receive an overwhelming response to ticket sales, the iconic Education City Stadium is expected to be packed with spectators when Al Sadd take on Qatar SC in the Amir Cup final on Friday.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the members of the organising committee for the title clash of the prestigious tournament said preparations were on track to host the showdown in a befitting manner. The final will kick off at 7:00 pm.

Eyeing a record-extending 19th crown, Wesam Rizk's Al Sadd will start as favourites but Qatar SC, coached by Youssef Al Noubi, have proved themselves as a force to be reckoned with after beating Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa on their way to the final after 20 years.

Al Sadd, who defeated Al Duhail in the semi-final, are set to receive massive support on Friday as their fans are outnumbering Qatar SC supporters in the ticket sales which started on Sunday night. Tickets are up for grabs for QR50, QR30 and QR10.

“The demand for tickets is huge especially from Al Sadd SC fans since the sales started two days ago,” Qatar Football Association's (QFA) Deputy Manager of Media Ali Al Salat told reporters at the Education City Stadium.

The QFA later yesterday posted on X that 65 percent of available tickets were sold out within 48 hours.

Apart from the thrilling final, the organising committee will also hold many entertainment activities on the sidelines with an array of prizes on offer.

“To mark the 52nd edition, 52 prizes including a car will be up for grabs for fans. The same accessibility services used during the FIFA World Cup will also be operational to ensure the blind and visually impaired fans enjoy the final like any other fan,” Al Salat added.

Since it was inaugurated in June 2020, the Education City Stadium has played host to games at major tournaments including the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup 2021, FIFA World Cup 2022, and the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year.

Venues Operations Manager Hassan Al Naimi was confident the 44,667-capacity venue will stage another successful match.

“All the preparations are on track to facilitate the entry and exit of fans in a smooth manner. The stadium has been the venue of several major tournaments in recent years. The Amir Cup is special for us and we are looking forward to welcoming the fans in this highly-anticipated match.”

Arrangements are also in place to avoid traffic congestion at the venue's thoroughfares as a huge turnout is expected in the final.

“The stadium gates will open at 4 pm and we are completely ready to ensure smooth movement of spectators with our highly experienced staff,” said Stadium Traffic Commander Nasser Al Naimi.

Head of Transportation Operations Ghanem Al Kuwari, said:“There will be several routes available to reach the stadium but we advise fans to reach the venue early. We also advise them to use Doha Metro for their convenience.”

Also yesterday, the QFA named Salman Falahi as referee for the title clash. Talib Salem, Saud Ahmed, Mishari Al Shammari, Faisal Eid, Khamis Al Marri, Muhammad Al Sharif and Zahi Al Shammari were the other officials named for the match.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd will hold their last training session ahead of the final from 6:45 pm to 7:45 pm before Qatar SC, who will train from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the venue tomorrow.