Egypt, Côte D'ivoire Discuss Enhanced Water Cooperation At World Water Forum

Hani Sewilam, Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, met with Laurent Tchagba, the Ivorian Minister of Water and Forests, on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the water sector.

Sewilam reiterated Egypt's dedication to fostering cooperation with African nations in water resources management, emphasizing the potential benefits for the citizens of these countries.

During the meeting, Sewilam outlined Egypt's efforts as the current president of the African Ministers' Council on Water (AMCOW). These initiatives included hosting the AMCOW General Assembly meetings in Cairo in June 2023, participating in various international events focused on water and climate change, and championing commitments outlined in the Nairobi Declaration.

He further extended an invitation to Côte d'Ivoire to join the AWARe initiative and submit proposals for priority projects addressing water and climate change adaptation. Tchagba was also invited to participate in the upcoming 7th Cairo Water Week in October 2024, coinciding with Egypt's hosting of the 9th Africa Water Week.

Sewilam emphasized the urgency of achieving the African continent's sustainable development goals, formulating a post-2025 water vision for Africa, and implementing the African Union's Agenda 2063, given the approaching deadlines of Africa's Water Vision 2025 and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.



