Egypt, Azerbaijan Explore Increased Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Officials from Egypt and Azerbaijan met Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance investment cooperation and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Dalia El Hewary, Deputy CEO of Egypt's General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), hosted Zohrab Gadyrov, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), in Cairo.

The meeting addressed the current status of Azerbaijani companies operating in Egypt and explored potential investment plans for several Azerbaijani businesses interested in entering the Egyptian market.

El Hewary affirmed GAFI's commitment to providing full support and facilitation to Azerbaijani companies contributing to the development of the Egyptian economy. Gadyrov expressed his appreciation for GAFI's efforts and emphasized the interest of Azerbaijani companies in investing in Egypt and taking advantage of promising investment opportunities in various sectors.

Both parties agreed on an action plan with a clear timeline to deepen investment relations, including various activities and reciprocal visits to enhance economic ties between the two countries.

El Hewary presented the investment opportunities available on Egypt's investment map, highlighting the geographic location of opportunities, targeted industries, available government and private services, and the efficiency of the supporting infrastructure.

The visit also included a tour of GAFI's Investor Services Centre, where El Hewary showcased recent developments in investment services, including automation, simplification, and efficiency improvement.

“We are ready to provide all forms of support and facilitation to Azerbaijani companies contributing to the development of the Egyptian economy,” El Hewary said.

Gadyrov added,“Azerbaijani companies are interested in investing in Egypt and taking advantage of the many promising investment opportunities in various sectors.”



