Bath & Body Works Releases Second Annual ESG Report

May 22, 2024 - Today Bath & Body Works released its second annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, detailing the company's commitments and journey toward a more resilient and responsible future.

In this year's report, the company shares its approach and progress on its near- and longer-term ESG commitments across its three pillars of Engaged People, Thoughtful Products and Brighter Places.

Throughout 2023, the brand focused on growth strategies while weaving sustainability into the fabric of its operations. These efforts bring Bath & Body Works closer to fulfilling its ESG commitments, one milestone at a time.

“The decisions we make and innovations we pursue are driven by our customers' needs and aspirations,” says Gina Boswell, Bath & Body Works CEO. "We're not just offering products and experiences; we're committed to shaping a future for them that's resilient and responsible.”

Highlights from last year include:



Developed a sustainable sourcing risk assessment tool to identify the ingredients that will be the focus and foundation of its sustainable sourcing program.

Launched a new pilot donation program for out-of-stock products supported by Good360 that resulted in more than 400,000 units of product donated and is now being scaled toward chain-wide adoption.

Submitted its commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to set a science-based emission reduction target.

Opened an in-house Bath & Body Works Wellness Center and Pharmacy, a full-service healthcare facility and pharmacy equipped to provide a variety of affordable and accessible medical and wellness services to all associates. Additionally, Bath & Body Works developed ESG roadmaps to help lead the brand into the next phase of the ESG journey - action and impact.

“In reflecting on this past year, one of the areas of progress I'm incredibly proud of is the finalization of our ESG roadmaps,” says Jeff King, Group Vice President, Head of ESG.“This is a critical step as we continue to work cross-functionally and bridge the gap between our commitments and implementation that will enable us to prioritize ESG actions as our business grows and evolves. I'm inspired by how we continue to do the right things to achieve progress across people, products and places for years to come.”

Today the brand also released its inaugural Culture and Inclusion report which builds on the people component of the ESG report and shares the ways the business promotes inclusion across its associates, business and community. Learn more about Bath & Body Works' continued commitment to ESG and read the report at bbwinc.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks .