Amir Leaves Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Tehran, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Wednesday after offering condolences on the death of President HE Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and several other officials.

His Highness was seen off upon departure at Mehrabad International Airport (THR) by Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Solat Mortazavi, and members of the Qatari embassy in Iran.

HH the Amir was accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.