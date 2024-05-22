Himalayas to Alps: 7 mountains to visit THIS Summer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the world's top mountain destinations for a summer adventure! From the majestic Swiss Alps to the rugged Patagonia, each destination offers breathtaking scenery, thrilling activities, and unique cultural experiences. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through some of the most iconic mountain ranges on the planet

The Swiss Alps feature breathtaking scenery, charming villages, and diverse activities. In Zermatt, you can hike the Gornergrat, ski on glaciers, or marvel at the Matterhorn

Colorado's Rockies offer majestic peaks, clear lakes, and abundant wildlife. Rocky Mountain National Park is perfect for hiking and wildlife watching

The Canadian Rockies are famed for their dramatic landscapes and clear lakes. Banff and Jasper National Parks feature top hiking trails like the Plain of Six Glaciers

The Dolomites in Italy are known for their jagged peaks and alpine meadows. Hike the Alta Via trails, explore the Tre Cime di Lavaredo

Peru's Andes blend natural beauty with rich culture. The Sacred Valley and Cusco are steeped in history, while the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu offers an unforgettable trail

Patagonia is renowned for its dramatic landscapes, from towering peaks to expansive glaciers. Torres del Paine National Park and the Perito Moreno Glacier

The Himalayas offer unparalleled mountain scenery and cultural richness. Trek the Annapurna Circuit or explore the Everest region for stunning views