Is pregnant Deepika Padukone struggling with THIS problem?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is dealing with scorching heat during her pregnancy and expresses her sentiments in her recent post.
Like any one, Deepika Padukone is dealing with the heat after flaunting her baby bulge in her latest appearance.
The actress posted on Instagram about being caught in the heat weather with the air conditioner going on and off. Deepika's relatable tweet went viral as she revealed the feeling.
Deepika shared the dilemma of every individual fighting with the scorching heat and expressed her feelings by saying,"
Oh
Hello". The post shared by the Fighter actress reads,"
"I switch on my AC
and in 2mins
I feel cold so I switch it off
and then
it's hot
ar
again so I switch it on
and then
it's cold again and I am stuck in a loop forever".
Some months ago, Deepika and Ranveer revealed their first pregnancy
and
its
September 2024 birth.
This announcement excited
admirers,
who eagerly awaited their child's birth.
Deepika Padukone
has
finished her work before giving birth. According
to reports, the
actress has finished filming Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.
Deepika will be the first female cop in Rohit Shetty's movies.
