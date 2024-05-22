Injured Neymar Set To Miss Start Of Next Saudi Pro League Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Neymar is expected to miss the beginning of the next Saudi Pro League season as he continues to recover from a severe knee injury, according to Al Hilal's coach on Tuesday. The Brazilian star sustained the injury in October, causing him to miss much of the current season. Despite his absence, Al Hilal secured their record-extending 19th league title earlier this month. The Saudi league, which typically begins in August, will proceed without Neymar, who will also miss next month's Copa America.

Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus stated, "All I know now is that the time given to Neymar to recover from similar injuries is approximately 10 to 11 months. If we calculate mathematically, he will not be ready at the beginning of pre-season training." Jesus added that the team has two games left in the current campaign.

Neymar, 32, underwent surgery in Brazil in November to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage. He was injured during Brazil's 2-0 loss to Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier in October.

Recently, Neymar was spotted ringside in Riyadh, witnessing Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight championship.

Neymar joined Al Hilal from PSG in 2023, becoming one of the many high-profile players acquired by the wealthy Saudi Pro League. He earns 100 million euros per season in Saudi Arabia, while PSG received 100 million euros from the transfer deal.

