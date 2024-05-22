               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Aloe Vera To Snake Plant-7 Plants That Don't Need Watering


5/22/2024 2:00:46 PM

If you're looking for low-maintenance plants that don't require frequent watering, here are seven excellent options.


Thrives on neglect and can go weeks without water, perfect for forgetful plant owners.


A succulent that stores water in its leaves, needing minimal watering.


Very drought-tolerant, can survive with infrequent watering.


Another succulent that retains water in its thick leaves.


Resilient and can go without water for extended periods.


Naturally adapted to arid environments, requiring very little water.


Hardy plant that can withstand some neglect and infrequent watering.

AsiaNet News

