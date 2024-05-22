Hyderabad ACP Sent To Judicial Custody In Disproportionate Assets Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) A Hyderabad court on Wednesday sent Assistant Commissioner of Police T.S. Uma Maheswar Rao to 14 days judicial custody in a disproportionate assets case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which arrested the ACP following raids on his premises, produced him before a magistrate at the Nampally Criminal Court.

After the court order, Rao, who was serving as ACP in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) at Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad, was later shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison.

The anti-graft agency is also likely to seek his custody to gather more information about his assets.

The ACP was arrested after raids on his house in Hyderabad and 13 other places in Telangana and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh till late Tuesday.

The ACB seized valuable documents of 15 lands and other properties, cash, gold, silver items and other movable properties worth about Rs 3.5 crore.

Special teams of ACB on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of the ACP in Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad and simultaneous raids at his relatives and friends' houses in the city and other parts of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Rao is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. There are also allegations that he is involved in irregularities and misuse of his official position. The ACP is the investigation officer in the high-profile Sahithi Infra fraud case, in which the accused duped customers to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore.