OPEC Gen Sec Highlights Golden Era In Relations With Azerbaijan

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) hasexpressed full support for Azerbaijan and warmly welcomes theupcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to beheld in Baku this November, Azernews reports.

This affirmation comes from a report issued by the OPECsecretariat following a meeting today in Vienna between HaysamAl-Qais, the Secretary General of OPEC, and Mukhtar Babayev,Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources andPresident of COP29.

During the meeting, a high-level dialogue took place at OPEC'sheadquarters in Vienna, led by Haysam Al-Qais and Mukhtar Babayev,to discuss preparations for COP29.

The Secretary General emphasised the strong and mutuallybeneficial relations between OPEC and Azerbaijan, describing themas enjoying a "golden period." He highlighted the ongoingcooperation between the two parties within the framework of theCooperation Declaration and Cooperation Charter (OPEC+).

Additionally, the OPEC Secretary General commended Azerbaijanfor its inclusive approach to COP29, ensuring that all viewpoints,including those from the oil industry, are taken into account. Thisconstructive approach aligns well with the perspectives of OPEC andits member countries