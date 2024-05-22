'Illegal 3' Stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi Promote Courtroom Drama In Juhu

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The star cast of the upcoming courtroom drama 'Illegal Season 3' -- Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Neil Bhoopalam, and Satyadeep Mishra -- were spotted promoting the show in Mumbai's Juhu area on Wednesday.

Neha, who plays Niharika in the show, was spotted wearing a red polka-printed saree and a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves.

She opted for a natural makeup look and kept her tresses open.

Senior actor and lyricist Piyush Mishra, who plays Janardhan Jaitley in the show, wore a green half-sleeve shirt, and blue denim.

Akshay looked dapper in a lavender floral half-sleeve shirt and paired it with olive green pants. The actor, who was last seen in the movie 'Fighter', plays Akshay Jaitley in the show.

Neil, who is known for his work in web series like 'Made in Heaven', 'Masaba Masaba', and movies 'Shakuntala Devi', and 'NH10', was spotted wearing a half-sleeve black shirt and beige trousers.

Satyadeep looked handsome in a black T-shirt, matching blazer, and blue jeans. He plays Puneet in the show.

The web series delves into the lives of advocates as they tackle challenging cases, often blurring the line between legal and illegal.

Season 3 will throw a surprise for the viewers as the dynamics of Akshay and Niharika's relationship change, and even Akshay starts taking things under his control.

Talking about his character growth, Akshay Oberoi said: "In this season, Akshay Jaitley finally takes control of his life. Previously, despite being born rich and having a manipulative father, he remained naive and genuinely cared about people, which is unusual for a lawyer. I liked this aspect of him, as lawyers are generally not that open-minded and emotional."

"He was also stuck in circumstances with Neha's character because of his father. He was unaware of his manipulations. This explains that he is both wise and dumb. In this season, he has finally become wiser. And that character growth is commendable and fun to watch," he added.

'Illegal Season 3' will stream on JioCinema from May 29.