Nissan spotlights six sporting champions from the Middle East in new Mark Your Trail series

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (20 May 2024) – Athletic mastery, unstoppable dedication and a shared drive for greatness take center stage in the latest video series launched by Nissan Middle East in the region. Powered by the Nissan X-TRAIL, the new multi-episode series, Mark Your Trail, follows six athletes from across the region, and their inspirational stories of pushing boundaries to Defy Ordinary.



The series weaves together a narrative of persistence, inspiration, and triumph across six episodes, featuring one local athlete from each of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, and Lebanon. Each episode unites the athlete with the popular mid-size SUV, illuminating their passion for their sport, what inspires them, how they achieved regional or global accolades, and most importantly, what keeps them going.



Drawing inspiration from the X-TRAIL's adventurous spirit, the series unveils the career and life adventures of each athlete, showcasing their unwavering commitment to being exceptional. Redefining the mid-size SUV segment, the 2024 Nissan X-TRAIL is engineered for families and adventure seekers alike, boasting a suite of innovative technologies that enhance safety, convenience, and comfort.



Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, said: "Mark Your Trail embodies Nissan's commitment to pushing boundaries and inspiring individuals to pursue their passions. Through this series, we celebrate the spirit of perseverance and drive to defy ordinary, showcased against the backdrop of the all-new Nissan X-TRAIL. Each episode is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative vehicles that empower people to explore and enrich their lives in remarkable ways."

Nissan conceptualized the series to reflect six unique sports, including skiing, equestrianism, parkour, squash, gymnastics, and cycling. From the slopes to the streets, from saddle to court, champions showcased their unique talents and shared their common goal, to excel, inspire, and leave their mark.



The Nissan Mark Your Trail series is available to watch on the Nissan Middle East YouTube channel, featuring the following episodes:



1. Skiing: In the premiere episode, Nour Kairouz (@nourkeirouz), Lebanese Cross Country Ski Champion goes on an exhilarating journey where each swift twist and turn is a brushstroke of art, delivered with precision.



2. Parkour: Mohammad Alattar (@mo_alattar) delves into the heart-pounding world of parkour, transforming Kuwait's cityscape into his own playground.



3. Equestrian: Bahrain’s Manal Fakhrawi (@m_fakhrawi), a two-time participant at the World Endurance Championship, showcases the extraordinary bond between herself and her steadfast steed.



4. Squash: Qatari squash ace Abdullah Al Tamimi (@abdullatamimi) delivers a dynamic display of inspiration in a gripping squash-focused episode.



5. Gymnastics: World champion Ahmad Abu Al-Soud (@ahmadabualsoudd) gracefully navigates the world of gymnastics, pushing the boundaries of the sport in Jordan with elegant movement.



6. Cycling: The final episode revs up the excitement as Emirati multi-talent athlete Abdullah Al-Hattawi (@hollandi123) recounts his exhilarating journey, and the adrenaline-fueled triumphs that have defined his illustrious career.

The 2024 Nissan X-TRAIL offers customers a variety of class-leading features and the Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite, ensuring a safer and more connected driving experience. Available across Nissan’s partner network in the Middle East, the X-Trail is offered four trim levels (S, SV, N-TREK, SL), and customers can opt for 2WD or 4WD configurations with the added flexibility of 5-seater and 7-seater options.





