Iran’s agricultural subdivision to enter metaverse to enhance productivity

(MENAFN) Hossein Farazmand, the head of Iran Agricultural Information Sciences and Technology (IAIST), announced that the country's agricultural sector is poised to enter the metaverse to enhance productivity. Speaking at the Iran Efficiency Exhibition, Farazmand emphasized that leveraging communications and information technology is crucial for increasing efficiency and productivity in agriculture.



Significant strides have been made towards making the agricultural sector smarter, including projects like smart irrigation and the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT). Farazmand highlighted the launch of Iran's first metaverse platform for the agricultural sector, developed in collaboration with a knowledge-based company. This platform will allow the Ministry of Agriculture to present agricultural and horticultural products in a virtual space, and it is anticipated that private sector agricultural companies will also offer their products through this medium.



Earlier this month, Iran’s Minister of Agriculture, Mohammad Ali Nikbakht, indicated that his ministry is focusing on export-based production for the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20, 2024. In a meeting with senior ministry managers, Nikbakht reported that over USD1.0 billion worth of agricultural products were exported in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024). This represents increases of 13 percent in weight and 23 percent in value compared to the previous year.



Nikbakht referred to the year's motto, “Production Jump with the People’s Participation,” and expressed his ministry's commitment to achieving the objectives associated with this theme, highlighting the importance of public involvement in driving production growth.

MENAFN22052024000045015839ID1108244574