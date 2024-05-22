Rutuja Bagwe Advises Her 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' Character To 'Be The Way She Is'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Rutuja Bagwe, who essays the role of Vaijanati (Vaiju) in the show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' tells her character not to feel dejected, and to be the way she is as the world needs more people like her.

The makers have dropped an intriguing promo, where the audience can witness Vaiju waiting to meet the man of dreams, Rannvijay (Ankit Gupta), once again. The viewers will also be treated to a dream sequence between Vaiju and Rannvijay, where Vaiju dreams about sharing some love-filled moments with Rannvijay.

Vaiju shares insights about her life with Rannvijay. He tells that he wants to marry a girl with manners and not a 'pehelwan', which Vaiju overhears, and it breaks her heart once again.

Talking about the same, Rutuja said: "In the upcoming promo, the viewers will get a glimpse of Vaiju's dream sequence, which is filled with memorable moments between Vaiju and Rannvijay. The promo also depicts Vaiju's style while she is communicating with Rannvijay. Vaiju is straightforward, not manipulative, and not pretentious; hence, while conversing with Rannvijay, he does not feel this mannerism to be sophisticated, and hence Rannvijay addresses her as pehelwan."

It will be interesting to witness what is in store for Vaiju, and if she will marry the man of dreams, Rannvijay.

Set against in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' will air on Star Plus from May 27.