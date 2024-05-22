Hitmaker Shaan's Son Maahi Releases ‘Jaadugari’, A Song About Magic Of Love

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Singer Maahi, son of iconic playback singer Shaan, released his second single, 'Jaadugari' on Wednesday. The track tells the story of love as it takes a magical form.

Talking about the song, Maahi said: "I am beyond excited to share 'Jaadugari' with all of you. This song is incredibly special to me, and I hope it resonates with listeners just as much as it did with me while creating it. I am grateful for the love and support I've received so far, and I am thrilled to continue this musical journey with such an amazing audience.”

'Jaadugari' is composed by Siddhant Bhosle and Soham Mukherji with the lyrics penned by Shayra Apoorva.

Maahi also represented India at the Cannes Film Festival, recently.

“Representing India at Cannes was an unforgettable experience, and it inspires me to keep pushing the boundaries of my art. Thank you for joining me on this magical ride,” the singer added.

The track has been released under the label of Saregama.